The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Has 1 Question With Trevor Lawrence Tonight

Trevor Lawrence taunts LSU fans after scoring Clemson touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence won’t be paying for the Clemson Tigers tonight, his second missed game following his positive test for COVID-19. He will be on the sideline at Notre Dame Stadium though, which raises obvious questions.

Lawrence completed his 10-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the team’s trip. He has not, however, had a chance to underdog a screening that identifies symptoms of myocarditis, the heart condition that some COVID patients, including Big Ten football players, have been diagnosed with. According to Sports Illustrated, that part of the process can take a few extra days.

As a result, he will be on the sideline, acting as an additional coach for the Tigers today. One assumes that this means that Lawrence has now tested negative for active COVID-19, though that has not been confirmed. College football fans are pretty confused about that part of the equation tonight.

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will start his second straight game for Clemson, after leading a comeback against Boston College last week. It’ll be a much tougher test, against the No. 4 Fighting Irish.

Hopefully this means that Trevor Lawrence is no longer contagious. One has to assume Clemson is confident of that, because as useful as having “Coach Lawrence” there to help his freshman understudy may be, this would look very bad otherwise.

Clemson and Notre Dame play what many believe will be an ACC Championship preview in just a few minutes, at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC has the coverage, though part of the game will be broadcast on USA Network when NBC cuts away for a speech from President-elect Joe Biden.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.