College Football World Has 1 Question With Trevor Lawrence Tonight

Trevor Lawrence won’t be paying for the Clemson Tigers tonight, his second missed game following his positive test for COVID-19. He will be on the sideline at Notre Dame Stadium though, which raises obvious questions.

Lawrence completed his 10-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the team’s trip. He has not, however, had a chance to underdog a screening that identifies symptoms of myocarditis, the heart condition that some COVID patients, including Big Ten football players, have been diagnosed with. According to Sports Illustrated, that part of the process can take a few extra days.

As a result, he will be on the sideline, acting as an additional coach for the Tigers today. One assumes that this means that Lawrence has now tested negative for active COVID-19, though that has not been confirmed. College football fans are pretty confused about that part of the equation tonight.

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei will start his second straight game for Clemson, after leading a comeback against Boston College last week. It’ll be a much tougher test, against the No. 4 Fighting Irish.

That’s Trevor Lawrence in sweatpants & masked up… throwing a few passes on the sideline. Pardon the picture quality. I’m 100 ft up. pic.twitter.com/OWmQMvToy6 — Pete Byrne (@PeteByrneWSBT) November 7, 2020

How is Trevor Lawrence cleared to be on the sideline tonight but not to play? Is he going to be in some kind of literal bubble? — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 7, 2020

I don’t carry the water for Clemson and I understand that there are cardiovascular implications that probably lead to this decision — but it’s absurd Trevor Lawrence can stand on the sideline today but NOT play. Very odd. — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 7, 2020

Hopefully this means that Trevor Lawrence is no longer contagious. One has to assume Clemson is confident of that, because as useful as having “Coach Lawrence” there to help his freshman understudy may be, this would look very bad otherwise.

Clemson and Notre Dame play what many believe will be an ACC Championship preview in just a few minutes, at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC has the coverage, though part of the game will be broadcast on USA Network when NBC cuts away for a speech from President-elect Joe Biden.