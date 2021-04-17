Report: Trevor Lawrence Signs Major Apparel Endorsement Deal

As teams jockey for position to take the top players in the NFL Draft, apparel giants like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour do the same. Adidas, which has been a favorite for some of the best quarterbacks in the league, just landed the biggest fish of the 2021 class, Trevor Lawrence, per a new report.

Lawrence, the former No. 1 recruit in the country and a national champion at Clemson, is widely expected to be the top pick in the NFL Draft, which begins later this month. Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to jumpstart that struggling franchise with the big-armed Tiger star.

While he wore Nikes at Clemson, Lawrence has been public about his affinity for Adidas throughout his amateur career. Back in 2016, he tweeted that the company has the best shoes and gear in the country, “hands down.”

Now, weeks ahead of the draft, he joins a roster of endorsers that features Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, two of the last three NFL MVPs and a pair of Super Bowl winners and likely future Hall of Famers. Sportico broke the news on Friday.

BREAKING: @TrevorLawrencee is signing with @Adidas, sources tell me and @soshnick. The German company, which also has @PatrickMahomes and @AaronRodgers12, is landing one of the most anticipated NFL prospects in recent memory. https://t.co/fwDHekijGd — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) April 16, 2021

The terms of the reported deal have not yet been disclosed. Both the Trevor Lawrence camp and Adidas have declined to comment on the deal at this time.

Lawrence completed a career high 69.2-percent of his throws for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in the shortened 2020 season. His 9.4 yards per attempt were also a career high. Clemson bowed out in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29. Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to be the first name read by Roger Goodell that night.

[Sportico]