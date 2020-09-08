Dabo Swinney Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Social Justice Movement

Trevor Lawrence, the biggest star in college football this year, hasn’t been afraid to use his voice this offseason. The Clemson football star has the full support of his head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

Lawrence was one of the most notable college football players to speak out about the police killing of George Floyd back in May. “I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience,” Lawrence tweeted at the time. “The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate.”

This has also been an interesting offseason for Swinney. Throughout his head coaching tenure, he’s looked to actively avoid controversies and off field “distractions,” much to the chagrin to others in the college football world who have hoped he’d be more supportive of players standing up for what they believe in. That has become an untenable position for any top football coach, and Swinney has taken to praising his players for their stances on social justice.

That goes for Lawrence, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. “It’s been awesome,” he told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson of Lawrence’s activism. “He’s been willing to listen to other people’s perspective and not afraid to help be a voice for things he believes in.”

Dabo on Trevor Lawrence taking the lead on social justice matters: "It's been awesome. He's been willing to listen to other people's perspective and not afraid to help be a voice for things he believes in." — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 8, 2020

The other major push that Lawrence made this summer was definitely a more natural fit for Swinney’s worldview. The Clemson quarterback was one of the leaders of the #WeWantToPlay movement, which looked to save the 2020 college football season. The ACC is playing this fall, with the Tigers opening their season at Wake Forest this coming Saturday.

While three of the five Power Five conferences are set to move forward with the year, the other stated goals of that push, including the establishment of a college football players association, are still very up in the air.

We’ll see if Trevor Lawrence continues to speak out during the fall. If anything has become clear this summer, it is how much significance his voice has on the national landscape when he chooses to use it.

