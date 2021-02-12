When Trevor Lawrence Reportedly Suffered His Shoulder Injury

Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will complete his highly anticipated Pro Day on Friday, giving NFL teams a chance to see the Clemson star quarterback in a controlled setting. The reason for the early, and solo, appearance is due to anticipated surgery that the 21-year-old will undergo prior to the 2021 season.

Lawrence’s camp confirmed reports that he’s been suffering from a minor injury in his non-throwing, left shoulder. He plans to have a simple procedure done to repair the damage before he suits up in the NFL next season. However, until Thursday, it remained unclear when exactly the Clemson quarterback aggravated his shoulder.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Lawrence first banged up his labrum nearly two years ago during his sophomore campaign at Clemson. During the Week 2 game against Texas A&M, the quarterback took a hit and felt discomfort in his non-throwing arm. He continued to play with the injury and re-aggravated at some point during the 2020 season.

Here’s more from Breer’s report about Lawrence’s unique Pro Day, as well as his injury timeline:

“And after it’s over, Lawrence will have his surgery, with the timing of all this an effort to be ready for training camp in July. The quarterback actually originally nicked the shoulder back in Week 2 of his sophomore year against Texas A&M and aggravated it at some point this season, giving him a good reason to get it taken care of once and for all now.”

2.11 GamePlan!! What the 2021 offseason looks like for teams, and the ?s THEY are confronting now. Plus … 💥 A detailed look at Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day.

💥 7 teams inside the Top 10 are there. We tell you who.

💥 Looming FA trend.

💥 Power Rankings!https://t.co/eNo2QqRPkt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2021

Although the injury wasn’t on his throwing arm, Lawrence is fortunate to have not suffered further damage. The 21-year-old likes to scramble and could have taken another bad hit at some point during his career, especially since it was lingering for nearly the past two season.

Injury or not, Lawrence tore up opposing defenses while at Clemson. He walked away from his collegiate career as a three-time ACC title winner, a multi-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and a 2018 National Champion.

Now, he’ll enter the spring as the clear No. 1 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the top pick this April, will be in attendance when Lawrence throws tomorrow.

Lawrence’s Pro Day will air nationally on ESPN2, NFL Network or ACC Network on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.