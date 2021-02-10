Trevor Lawrence To Have Televised Pro Day This Week

Not since Andrew Luck has a single prospect been as can’t-miss as Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. So with no Combine for him to display his athletic ability, it’s no surprise that his Pro Day will be must-see TV for some teams (but mostly one).

According to TigerNet, Lawrence’s Pro Day will be televised this coming Friday. The performance will air on the ACC Network at 10 a.m. EST.

ESPN2 will be simulcasting the broadcast and they seem to be pulling out all of the stops for it too. Rece Davis is set to host the one-hour performance as they break down every throw the Clemson quarterback makes.

Earlier this year, Trevor Lawrence announced that he would be foregoing his senior year and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, now under the leadership of Urban Meyer.

Headed to #Clemson for QB Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day. I’m told WR Cornell Powell, who had a big Senior Bowl week after a breakout year last year, is going to be one of the guys catching for Trevor. Helping explain why many teams outside the Top 5 are attending. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 10, 2021

As a true freshman in 2018, Trevor Lawrence took over the starting job Clemson midseason and went on to lead the team to a national title win over Alabama. That win capped off the first-ever 15-0 season in college football history.

The following season, Lawrence had the Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game again, but they lost to Joe Burrow and LSU.

In 2020, Lawrence missed two games but still led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff. But his final college football game ended in a loss to Ohio State.

Lawrence finished his college football career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, and only 17 interceptions.