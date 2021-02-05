Trevor Lawrence To Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Adjusts NFL Workout Plan

Just about everyone in the NFL believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While that might be true, the latest news involving the potential-packed quarterback could change things.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Lawrence will need surgery to repair the labrum on his non-throwing shoulder. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, which means teams shouldn’t be too concerned about what this will do to his long-term health.

As a result, Lawrence has changed his workout schedule for NFL teams. Instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day in March, the superstar quarterback will throw for teams on February 12.

It’s not all bad news for Lawrence. According to Rapoport, the doctors think he will be ready to go for the start of training camp.

Projected #1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per agents MGC Sports. Throwing early will allow him to have a newly discovered injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder labrum repaired. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2021

The reason Lawrence should be ready for camp is because he’s giving himself an extra month off by throwing for NFL teams next week.

Although it’s highly unlikely this injury changes Jacksonville’s plans for the upcoming draft, it could force Lawrence to miss out on rookie minicamps.

Lawrence was sensational over the course of his career at Clemson, throwing for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in a three-year span.

Hopefully, Lawrence makes a full recovery from this shoulder injury and lives up to his potential in the NFL.

[Ian Rapoport]