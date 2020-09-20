Trevor Lawrence Is Once Again Trending During NFL Games

You can pretty much set your watch to it at this point.

NFL team plays bad -> NFL team fan base takes to Twitter to tweet about Trevor Lawrence -> Clemson quarterback trends on social media.

Lawrence, the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class, is once again trending on social media. Only this time, it’s not just for one specific team. Multiple fan bases are wishing for Lawrence following their team’s dreadful performance today.

put trevor lawrence in a jets uniform now pic.twitter.com/RqKgEr4elS — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 20, 2020

The Cowboys are solving their mismanagement of the Dak contract by getting Trevor Lawrence. Genius. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 20, 2020

Every nfl fan base rushing to tweet “ tank for Trevor Lawrence 🧐” when their team is losing in a game pic.twitter.com/n3NxBtLaje — John (@iam_johnw) September 20, 2020

Lawrence is just a junior, but he’s made it clear that he intends for 2020 to be his final college season.

“I just love football, I’m graduating in December and (I’m) planning on this being my last season,” Lawrence said before the season opener. “I’m really excited to have one more (opportunity) with my brothers, my teammates and my coaches that I’ve grown so close to over the last three years.

“I definitely respect everyone else’s decision, but I’m a football player. know I’m more than that but at the end of the day, that’s what I love to do.”

It’s understandable for NFL fan bases to be dreaming about Lawrence when he’s making throws like this:

Big boy throw from Trevor Lawrence on Clemson’s opening TD drive. pic.twitter.com/bx9lqhM34n — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) September 19, 2020

Clemson improved to 2-0 on the 2020 season on Saturday with a blowout win over The Citadel. Lawrence didn’t need to play much, but he completed eight of nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.