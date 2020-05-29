Trevor Lawrence Shares Message About George Floyd’s Death

A number of star athletes have spoken out in wake of the tragic killing of George Floyd. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the biggest star in college football, is the latest.

Floyd, a 46-year old father of two, died after an incident with police in Minneapolis Monday. Video released Tuesday showed one officer choking Floyd with a knee to his neck. He died later that day.

2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow spoke out about the horrendous incident earlier today. “The black community needs our help,” he wrote on Twitter. “They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”

Lawrence may very well follow in Burrow’s footsteps as a Heisman winner, and is a heavy favorite to be the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, like Burrow was this year. And like his former LSU opponent, he’s showing leadership in a brutal moment in our recent history.

I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it – check your heart and ask why. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been super outspoken about social issues to this point, but kudos to the 20-year old Georgian for doing so now. With over 84 thousand followers on Twitter, and a huge platform as quarterback for one of the country’s top programs, his message carries weight here.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the four officers at the scene have been fired. The one responsible for physically harming Floyd has reportedly been arrested, and faces third degree murder and manslaughter charges.

We’ll have more as the sports world continues to reckon with this tragedy.