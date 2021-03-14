Report: Trevor Lawrence Already Participating In Jaguars Zoom Meetings

For one top prospect—Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence —the 2021 NFL Draft is something of a formality. It is no secret that Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are totally locked in to take him with the No. 1 pick.

Nothing is official until April 29, when the first round of the NFL Draft rolls around. It sounds like Meyer and his staff may be getting a jump on preparation with the young signal caller ahead of time, though.

“He has been participating in several Zooms with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaches, presumably with Urban Meyer, just to make sure he’s up on everything he possibly can be, ” NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week. “They still haven’t specifically said it’s going to be Trevor Lawrence, we think it probably is, but if it Trevor Lawrence, they’re making sure he’s staying on top of everything before they say his name.”

Lawrence is current rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, which he had after an individual Pro Day showing with Meyer on hand. It isn’t expected to seriously impact his preparation for his rookie year, but obviously it is good to get ahead of the non-physical stuff as much as possible, even if he isn’t technically a member of the team at this point.

From our coverage of #Clemson's Pro Day: An update on presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence a month into his rehab. pic.twitter.com/PxcbGRvMjL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021

Rapoport says that it is expected that he’ll be ready for training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but does have a five-to-six month recovery from the mid-February surgery.

With Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer in tow, the Jags will be one of the most fascinating young teams in the NFL next year. The group has some talent around the quarterback-to-be, and he looks to be about as NFL ready as any quarterback has been in years. Meyer has never coached a minute in the NFL in any role though, so there are plenty of questions to go with the excitement in Duval County.

[Ian Rapoport]