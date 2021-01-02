Trevor Lawrence Was Asked About His NFL Draft Decision

On Friday night, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was dealt just the second loss of his illustrious college football career.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Ohio State dominated after that en route to a 49-28 win. Following the loss, Lawrence was asked about his football future.

The star quarterback will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. However, he still has collegiate eligibility and could come back to Clemson for another season if he chooses.

Lawrence said he’s not ready to make that decision just yet. “I don’t really want to get into all of that tonight,” Lawrence told reporters after the game, via Marc Whiteman of WYFF.

Trevor Lawrence on his plans for preparing for the NFL Draft: "I don't really want to get into all that tonight. I'm gonna take a little time for myself … I'm sure they'll be some information come out here soon but I just want to sit back for a minute and take everything in." pic.twitter.com/w49rftqVp4 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 2, 2021

“I’m just kind of taking the loss in, a lot of stuff going on in my head,” he continued to say. “So, don’t really wanna get into all that. I’m gonna take a little bit of time for myself and be with my fiancé and family and just enjoy that. We’ve been working for I don’t know how many months straight trying to get it done here. So I’m gonna go enjoy a little bit of time. I’m sure there will be some information coming out here soon. I just wanted to sit back for a minute and take everything in.”

It’s smart not to make an emotional decision after a devastating loss. However, it’s difficult to see Lawrence turning away the NFL when he’ll be the top pick come April.

Of course, Dabo Swinney would love to have him back at Clemson next fall.

We’ll find out his choice in the coming days.