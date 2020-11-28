Trevor Lawrence’s First Half Stats Are Ridiculous Tonight

On Saturday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers took the field for their first game since a double-overtime loss on Notre Dame on November 7.

The Tigers welcomed star quarterback Trevor Lawrence back to the field as well. He missed Clemson’s last two games following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

After not stepping on the field for over a month, it was fair to ask what Lawrence’s game would look like. Well, he answered that question – and then some – during the first half of Clemson’s game against Pitt.

In his first half of college football in over 30 days, Lawrence destroyed the Panthers defense. He completed 17-of-25 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns – in the first half alone.

Trevor Lawrence in the first half: 17-25

302 yards

Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Most analysts expect him to declare for the draft, where he will likely be selected by the New York Jets.

Of course, the Jets have a major decision to make on current quarterback Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick has struggled to live up to the hype and could be replaced by Lawrence as a result.

Until then, though, Lawrence will continue to torch college defenses. The Tigers need to win out if they hope to make the College Football Playoff this year.

That includes a potential rematch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC title game next month.