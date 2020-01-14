Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message Before National Title

Trevor Lawrence has yet to lose a game as Clemson’s starting quarterback. Is his first career loss as a college football starting quarterback coming tonight? It’s possible.

No. 1 LSU should be the toughest test of Lawrence’s two-year career. Ohio State nearly knocked Clemson out in the Fiesta Bowl, but the Tigers battled back and won in thrilling fashion.

Lawrence and his teammates will have to battle through both LSU’s team and its massive crowd this evening. The fan makeup at the Superdome in New Orleans is expected to be LSU-heavy.

The Clemson quarterback will have plenty of supporters too, though.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, college soccer player Marissa Mowry, posted a heartfelt message for the quarterback before kickoff.

Mowry posted the following message on her Instagram Story:

It will be a battle of two all-time great college football quarterbacks tonight. Kickoff can’t get here soon enough.

LSU and Clemson will begin momentarily on ESPN.