Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message Before National Title

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence has yet to lose a game as Clemson’s starting quarterback. Is his first career loss as a college football starting quarterback coming tonight? It’s possible.

No. 1 LSU should be the toughest test of Lawrence’s two-year career. Ohio State nearly knocked Clemson out in the Fiesta Bowl, but the Tigers battled back and won in thrilling fashion.

Lawrence and his teammates will have to battle through both LSU’s team and its massive crowd this evening. The fan makeup at the Superdome in New Orleans is expected to be LSU-heavy.

The Clemson quarterback will have plenty of supporters too, though.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, college soccer player Marissa Mowry, posted a heartfelt message for the quarterback before kickoff.

I love GameDay!! Especially with these people 🧡

Mowry posted the following message on her Instagram Story:

It will be a battle of two all-time great college football quarterbacks tonight. Kickoff can’t get here soon enough.

LSU and Clemson will begin momentarily on ESPN.


