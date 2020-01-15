On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers failed to secure their second consecutive national title. The LSU Tigers were just too much for Clemson’s defense, which learned first-hand how dominant Joe Burrow and company can be.

Burrow torched the Clemson defense to the tune of over 460 passing yards and five touchdowns. His counterpart, Trevor Lawrence, failed to live up to expectations in the biggest game of the year.

Despite his poor performance, his girlfriend, Marissa, made it clear she’s proud of him win or lose. She posted a heartfelt message for the star quarterback after the loss.

“Such a special trip with my amazing friends and such a special season with our Tigers,” she said on Instagram.

“Trevor Lawrence, you always amaze me. Football isn’t who you are but what you get to do and you always do it for Gods glory – win or lose I’m so so proud of you and who you fight to be. Fall 2020, I’m excited.”

Lawrence has plenty of football ahead of him. He vowed the Tigers would be right back in the big dance next season.

The Tigers star quarterback is expected to become the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, but he’s got one more goal to accomplish before that: another national title.