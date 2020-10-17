The Spun

Trevor Lawrence’s Halftime Stats vs. Georgia Tech Are Insane

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft, throws against Texas A&MCLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during their game at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We’ve come to expect greatness from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throughout his career. He displayed such greatness against Georgia Tech in the first half of Saturday’s game.

Lawrence was on fire in the first two quarters today, throwing for 391 yards and five touchdowns. He missed on just five throws, completing 22 of 27 passes. The Tigers have a 52-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

The Clemson quarterback has nothing left to prove to NFL scouts. Most, if not all, NFL analysts already project Lawrence the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s easy to see why on Saturday.

Lawrence’s only mistake of the first half of Saturday’s game came on an ugly interception. Georgia Tech got immediate pressure on Lawrence, who then proceeded throw off his back foot and sail a ball right to a Yellow Jackets defender. Other than the pick, the Clemson quarterback has been flawless.

Trevor Lawrence has had so many special moments throughout his brilliant collegiate career. But today’s game is setting up to be his most impressive, at least statistically.

After today’s game, there’s no question Lawrence is the favorite to win this season’s Heisman trophy. But there’s still plenty of season left to be played.

You can catch the rest of Lawrence’s performance against Georgia Tech right now on ABC. The Tigers currently lead the Yellow Jackets 52-7 as the third quarter approaches.


