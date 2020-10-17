Trevor Lawrence’s Halftime Stats vs. Georgia Tech Are Insane

We’ve come to expect greatness from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence throughout his career. He displayed such greatness against Georgia Tech in the first half of Saturday’s game.

Lawrence was on fire in the first two quarters today, throwing for 391 yards and five touchdowns. He missed on just five throws, completing 22 of 27 passes. The Tigers have a 52-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

The Clemson quarterback has nothing left to prove to NFL scouts. Most, if not all, NFL analysts already project Lawrence the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s easy to see why on Saturday.

Lawrence’s only mistake of the first half of Saturday’s game came on an ugly interception. Georgia Tech got immediate pressure on Lawrence, who then proceeded throw off his back foot and sail a ball right to a Yellow Jackets defender. Other than the pick, the Clemson quarterback has been flawless.

Trevor Lawrence's first half stats are unreal: 391 passing yards

5 TDs

22/27 passing Clemson up 52-7 on Georgia Tech (via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/5s1XTUIeHb — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 17, 2020

FIVE FIRST-HALF TOUCHDOWNS FROM TREVOR LAWRENCE 😱 pic.twitter.com/iAW4oKDc52 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2020

Trevor Lawrence has had so many special moments throughout his brilliant collegiate career. But today’s game is setting up to be his most impressive, at least statistically.

After today’s game, there’s no question Lawrence is the favorite to win this season’s Heisman trophy. But there’s still plenty of season left to be played.

You can catch the rest of Lawrence’s performance against Georgia Tech right now on ABC. The Tigers currently lead the Yellow Jackets 52-7 as the third quarter approaches.