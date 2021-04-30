Trevor Lawrence’s Wife, Marissa, Posts Special Message After Draft

On Thursday night, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence heard his name called with the No. 1 overall pick.

Lawrence is the most-hyped quarterback recruit to come out of the college ranks since Andrew Luck. He had a stellar college career, leading the Tigers to a national title as a freshman and then to the playoffs in the next two seasons.

Now he’s off to the NFL, where the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. Earlier this offseason, Lawrence announced he wouldn’t be attending the draft.

Instead, he was at home, surrounded by family and friends – including his new wife Marissa. The couple were engaged just before the 2020 college football season kicked off and were married earlier this month.

Following the draft on Thursday night, she posted a message for her husband – and new rookie quarterback.

“Officially JAGS!!! So excited to be in the sunshine state💙 Just so thankful!!” she said on Instagram.

Lawrence takes over as the starting quarterback – expectedly – for a team that won its first game of the season in 2020 and then went on a 15-game losing streak.

New head coach Urban Meyer is in the NFL for the first time in his career, which should make for an interesting storyline.

Will Lawrence live up to the hype and lead the Jaguars to relevance?