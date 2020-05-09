5-Star OT Tristan Leigh Cuts Down List Of Schools

One of the top offensive tackles in the country is cutting his list down a bit. Tristan Leigh, a five-star player out of Virginia, is the No. 13 composite player in the country.

247Sports ranks him No. 3 among offensive tackles and No. 2 in the state. He’s the No. 443-ranked recruit of all-time.

Leigh has 40 reported offers and counting. Obviously, few coaches wouldn’t want to bring on a recruit of his stature. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he’s basically the prototypical offensive tackle.

He’s not whittling things down too far just yet. Today, he announced his top 15 schools. With the recruiting calendar being what it is right now, it makes sense to keep options open for the time being.

All of the Power Five conferences are represented in Leigh’s list. The ACC actually comes out on top here. Both Virginia schools are present for the Robinson Secondary School star, along with Clemson, Florida State, and Miami.

The SEC is also well-represented, with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and LSU all cracking the top 15. The Big Ten is the only other league with multiple schools, with Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State involved.

Big 12 power Oklahoma, the Pac-12’s USC, and Group of Five powerhouse UCF from the AAC round out his list.

Clemson has three of the six early 247 crystal ball predictions for Tristan Leigh. Virginia Tech and Penn State also have predictions logged. It is anyone’s race as of now though.