Five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh made a major announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports’ composite score, has announced his top five schools. Leigh’s top five schools features only premier programs, including Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Clemson football is the favorite to land the elite prospect. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have emerged as one of the best recruiting programs in recent years. Clemson’s national success is a major component of its recruiting victories.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers could pull off the upset here, though. LSU has come on strong this off-season in the recruiting game. It doesn’t look like Leigh’s made up his mind just yet, though. Take a look at the five-star’s top five schools announcement below.

T O P 5… pic.twitter.com/8de3Zdi7Mt — Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) July 23, 2020

Standing 6-foot-5, weighing 275 pounds, Leigh is one of the more athletic tackles in the 2021 cycle. The five-star tackle’s long arms translates to his on-field success as he’s able to manipulate defenders with ease. He’ll need to add a bit of mass to his frame in college. Once he does so, he’ll likely become a multi-year starter for the program he chooses.

Though five schools are in the mix, this looks to be a Clemson-LSU battle. The two programs met in last season’s championship game, going in the way of Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

Clemson appears to be the favorite in this recruiting battle. But watch out for LSU down the stretch here.