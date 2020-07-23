The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tristan Leigh, No. 3 Offensive Tackle, Names Top 5 Schools

clemson football cheerleadersCLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 15: The Clemson Tigers Rally Cats perform during a stoppage in play of the Tigers' football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh made a major announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports’ composite score, has announced his top five schools. Leigh’s top five schools features only premier programs, including Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Clemson football is the favorite to land the elite prospect. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have emerged as one of the best recruiting programs in recent years. Clemson’s national success is a major component of its recruiting victories.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers could pull off the upset here, though. LSU has come on strong this off-season in the recruiting game. It doesn’t look like Leigh’s made up his mind just yet, though. Take a look at the five-star’s top five schools announcement below.

Standing 6-foot-5, weighing 275 pounds, Leigh is one of the more athletic tackles in the 2021 cycle. The five-star tackle’s long arms translates to his on-field success as he’s able to manipulate defenders with ease. He’ll need to add a bit of mass to his frame in college. Once he does so, he’ll likely become a multi-year starter for the program he chooses.

Though five schools are in the mix, this looks to be a Clemson-LSU battle. The two programs met in last season’s championship game, going in the way of Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

Clemson appears to be the favorite in this recruiting battle. But watch out for LSU down the stretch here.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.