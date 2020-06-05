Clemson and Ohio State have developed a fierce rivalry over the years. That rivalry has trickled into the recruiting world. Four-star receiver Troy Stellato made a massive commitment decision between the two elite programs on Friday afternoon.

Stellato announced his final two schools back in March which consisted of Clemson and Ohio State. The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster was only able to take an official visit to Clemson, though. He had plans to visit the Buckeyes, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted his plans.

That one official visit to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers appears to have been the difference in Stellato’s commitment decision. The four-star receiver is heading to Death Valley to join the National Championship runner-up.

This is another victory for Clemson over Ohio State, though this time, it comes in the recruiting world. Stellato figures to be an immediate impact player for the Tigers in coming years.

Top247 WR Troy Stellato commits to Clemson

Stellato heard from the best programs in the nation during his recruiting process, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan and of course Ohio State and Clemson. But in the end, the four-star receiver loved everything Clemson has to offer.

It’s tough to blame Stellato for choosing the Tigers. Both the Tigers and Buckeyes have tremendous receiver development programs. Either is a solid option for elite receiver prospects.

The four-star receiver prospect will join Swinney and the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season.