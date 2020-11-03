Updated Betting Line For No. 1 Clemson At Notre Dame

Trevor Lawrence won’t be suiting up this weekend for the Clemson Tigers. However, they remain the odds-on favorites to win this weekend’s showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Clemson rallied together last Saturday to erase an 18-point deficit at home against Boston College. In his first start, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Uiagalelei played well enough in his first start that bettors are still confident that Clemson can take down Notre Dame this upcoming Saturday.

In fact, the Tigers are currently 5.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish. That’s actually a 0.5-point increase over the past few days, which means bettors are siding with Dabo Swinney’s squad this weekend.

That being said, the original betting line had Clemson as 14.5-point favorites with Lawrence in the lineup. It just goes to show how valuable the superstar quarterback is to his team.

Current consensus line: Clemson (-5.5, 52) at Notre Dame.

The Tigers will most likely lean on Travis Etienne once again this weekend. Last Saturday, the explosive running back had 224 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

It’s imperative that Clemson doesn’t start off slow this weekend in South Bend. Even though it mounted an incredible comeback when it faced Boston College, the odds of overcoming a double-digit lead against Brian Kelly’s team aren’t as high.

Kickoff for this weekend’s showdown between Clemson and Notre Dame is at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.