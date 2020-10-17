The Spun

When college football fans think about Clemson, they think about the Tigers’ potent offense led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and dominant running back Travis Etienne.

However, Clemson sports an equally impressive defense as well. On Saturday morning, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer paid tribute to that tremendous defense.

In fact, he gave defensive coordinator Brent Venables the biggest compliment possible. Meyer said Venables is the best defensive coordinator he’s ever faced.

“Brent Venables is the best defensive coordinator I’ve gone against,” Meyer said. “What makes him so good, and so hard to prepare for, is three distinctly different styles of defense.”

“He plays a 4-3 defense, then you have to get ready for odd, then you have to get ready for bear defense. That’s almost impossible to do, especially in a short week.”

Urban Meyer faced Brent Venables and the Clemson defense twice during his coaching career. The latter of the two games didn’t exactly go as planned for Meyer’s Ohio State Buckeyes.

Meyer’s potent offense was held scoreless in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson. The Tigers won 31-0 en route to winning the national title over Alabama.

Venables has his defense playing at an elite level once again this season. The Tigers are top 10 in yards allowed and points allowed per game.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s offense is firing on all cylinders as well.


