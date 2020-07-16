Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Freshmen

Urban Meyer ranked college football’s top five freshmen ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Ohio State head coach and current Fox Sports analyst believes Clemson DT Bryan Bresee will be the top impact player in college football this year. It’s tough to argue against his selection. The five-star freshman was one of the top-rated players in the 2021 cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Bryan Bresee is explosive for his size and has the ability to play either inside or on the edge. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are expecting Bresee to step in right away for the Clemson defense.

Oregon LB signee Justin Flowe checks in as the second-best freshman in college football, according to Meyer. Flowe is one of two five-star linebackers the Ducks signed in the last cycle. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Flowe is an explosive and big-hitting linebacker and should provide an instant impact for the Oregon defense.

Several SEC freshman round out the rest of Urban Meyer’s picks for top impact freshmen. South Carolina RB Marshawn Lloyd, LSU TE Arik Gilbert and Florida DT Gerbon Dexter check in at No. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

USC’s Marshawn Lloyd is the only player in Meyer’s ranking that wasn’t a consensus five-star prospect in the 2020 cycle. The Gamecocks expect the young back to be a major weapon for the offense this season.

Which other five-star freshmen will provide an instant-impact for their team this year?