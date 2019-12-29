Urban Meyer has seen a lot of great quarterback performances over the years. The three-time national title-winning head coach developed Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, after all.

The former Ohio State hasn’t seen too many performances better than the one given by Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.

Lawrence led Clemson to a comeback win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the College Football Playoff win.

Meyer said he didn’t know that Lawrence was such a capable runner. His 67-yard touchdown run was arguably the play of the game.

“That was one of the best performances I’ve seen by a quarterback,” Meyer said.

Lawrence was named the offensive MVP of the game following the win. It was well deserved.

Clemson will now take on one of Meyer’s former quarterbacks, Joe Burrow, in the national championship game.

LSU and Clemson will meet in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13.