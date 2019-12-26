Urban Meyer Names The Key To Ohio State vs. Clemson

In just a few days the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers will take the field for the Fiesta Bowl. The winner will move on to the College Football Playoff national title game against either LSU or Oklahoma.

The last time these two teams took the field, Clemson blew out Ohio State. However, much has changed since then. The Buckeyes are now led by head coach Ryan Day, who has been perfect during his tenure as the head coach.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer addressed what Ryan Day and company need to do to take down the Tigers this weekend. Meyer knows the Buckeyes need to start well in order to keep pace.

“How do people respond in the first seven minutes or the first few possessions? Other than practice, neither team has faced anything close what they’re getting ready to go against,” Meyer said.

A really interesting answer from Urban Meyer on what he thinks will decide the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson enters the game as a slight favorite after finishing yet another season with a perfect record. After taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide with an impressive performance in the title game last season, the Tigers are looking to make it two-straight.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is also looking to finish the season with an undefeated record and another national title.

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.