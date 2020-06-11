Urban Meyer Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Running Backs

Urban Meyer’s coaching days may be done, for now. But the former Ohio State head coach still has an eye for talent. The college football analyst named college football’s top five running backs this week. The debate boils down to Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Even after one of the best individual seasons by a running back in college football history, Hubbard doesn’t get the respect he deserves. The Cowboys’ RB ran for a staggering 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, catching 23 passes for 198 yards.

Meanwhile at Clemson, Etienne doesn’t get nearly the carries Hubbard gets throughout the season. But that hasn’t slowed down the RB’s numbers. Etienne had 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground and 37 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns through the air in 2019.

Each player enters the 2020 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. But which is the best running back entering the season? If the choice was up to Meyer, he’d roll with Hubbard over Etienne. Here’s a look at Meyer’s top five running backs in college football entering the upcoming season:

Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard Clemson’s Travis Etienne Alabama’s Najee Harris Georgia’s Zamir White Ohio State’s Trey Sermon

👀 Not everyone had Travis Etienne as the No. 1 RB in college football Whose Preseason Top 5 list do you agree with the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KuVSMjbbuk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 11, 2020

Hubbard, Etienne and Harris are well-known names. But Georgia’s White hasn’t been in the discussion too often as of late. He should have a big year as he looks help fill the void created by Jake Fromm’s departure to the NFL. As for Ohio State’s Sermon, the former Oklahoma back is expected to do big things in Columbus.

A running back hasn’t won the Heisman trophy since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015. Etienne or Hubbard could be the next to take home the prestigious award.