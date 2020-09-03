Urban Meyer Ranks The Top 5 Teams In The ACC

Urban Meyer is gearing up for the 2020 college football season. The former college football head coach released his top five teams in the ACC list on Thursday.

There’s no question Clemson’s the best team in the ACC. In fact, the Tigers may just be the best team in the nation. Dabo Swinney’s squad enters the year as the clear favorite to win the ACC and reach the national championship.

The real question is: which is the second-best team, behind Clemson, in the ACC? And could that team challenge the Tigers for the conference title? With Notre Dame joining the ACC for the unprecendented 2020 season, Meyer believes ND is the second-best team in the conference.

North Carolina, Miami and Louisville round out the rest of Meyer’s top five, in that order. But it’s clear the conference will be won by either the Tigers or Fighting Irish.

There’s no mystery who everyone thinks the top team in the @ACCFootball is… But whose top 5 list do you agree with the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nbysivfHdv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2020

Clemson and Notre Dame should each get off to a hot start in the 2020 season. There’s a strong chance each team enters their Nov. 7 match-up undefeated. The Tigers and Fighting Irish will square off on Nov. 7 in South Bend.

Given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season, the ACC could wind up with two playoff teams. The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing this fall, meaning the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will battle it out for the four playoff spots.

Clemson should win the ACC Championship and earn a playoff berth. But watch out for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish could upset the Tigers and spoil their championship hopes.