Urban Meyer Releases His New College Football Top 4

We’re at the midway point for some college football teams and just getting started with some others, but Urban Meyer has an idea of who the College Football Playoff contenders are already.

On Wednesday, FOX College Football posted the current College Football Playoff picks from their five-man Big Noon Kickoff team. Urban Meyer joined college legends Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn, as well as Rob Stone in posting his list.

All five of them had Clemson at No. 1, while Alabama and Ohio State took some combination of second and third for each of them. The fourth team in was where the real contention was.

Leinart, Quinn and Stone all have Notre Dame coming in fourth. Bush has SEC East giant Georgia getting in as an at-large team. But Meyer has the most interesting pick of all of them.

After picking Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State at first, second and third respectively, he chose Florida as his fourth. The Gators are an interesting pick considering their stunning loss to Texas A&M just a few weeks ago. They have not played since that loss.

It's time for some Big Noon Kickoff CFP picks! 🙌 Whose list do you agree with most? pic.twitter.com/H1vBCUIyfx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Urban Meyer, of course, had a historic six-year run with the Gators, winning two national titles and 65 total games during his time in Gainesville.

But while Meyer may have some bias in picking the Gators, that doesn’t mean Florida doesn’t have a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff.

They would most likely have to win out, beating Georgia, LSU and Tennessee along the way to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game. Then they would have to win the SEC title, which will most likely be against Alabama.

There’s a chance. And Meyer is pushing his Ohio State and Florida chips onto the table.