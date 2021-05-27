Urban Meyer Shares What He’s Seen From Trevor Lawrence

Expectations for Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will be high this season as they both acclimate to life in the NFL. So how does the Jaguars head coach see his franchise quarterback as OTAs get underway?

In an interview with ProFootballTalk, Meyer offered an update on Lawrence’s progress. He said that Lawrence enjoyed a great day of practice on Wednesday but was just “OK” on Thursday.

Meyer said that Lawrence is not on a pitch count, but they are monitoring him on every throw. He said that the team is trying not to give Lawrence too much to do right now.

“He had a great day yesterday, OK day today,” Meyer said. “I just talked to coach Schott (QBs coach Brian Schottenheimer) because I knew I’d be asked that question and wanted to give the right answer. He’s not necessarily on a pitch count. They monitor every throw and if there’s anything they have to adjust, they will. It’s been full-speed ahead since the last two, three practices… When you have three quarterbacks, four quarterbacks, he’s not getting overused right now. Hour and a half practice, you just don’t get really enough throws.”

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence full-speed ahead in practice. https://t.co/3YlT9F5iKS — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 27, 2021

Per ProFootballTalk, Lawrence’s struggles on Thursday may have been the team’s practice in red zone drills.

Trevor Lawrence was the star quarterback of one of the best teams in the nation for three years at Clemson. Going from there to a roster that went 1-15 in 2020 may include an adjustment period.

But if Lawrence can give the Jaguars even half of the production that he gave the Tigers, he’ll be a star in no time.