Video: Clemson Player Ejected After Dirty Foul On Duke’s Wendell Moore

Duke's Wendell Moore goes up for a layup.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 29: Wendell Moore Jr #0 of the Duke Blue Devils against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 29, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The first half of tonight’s DukeClemson game was marred by a blatantly flagrant foul by Tigers guard David Collins on the Blue Devils’ Wendell Moore.

With three minutes left before halftime, Moore stole the ball from Collins and took off for a breakaway dunk. He finished the play, but Collins took his legs out as he dunked.

Moore wound up being submarined and landed hard on his back. Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously hurt and remained in the game.

For a split second, it looked like things might explode, but cooler heads prevailed. Both benches were hit with offsetting technical fouls, while Collins was assessed a flagrant 2 foul following review and ejected from the game.

To Collins’ credit, he did go over and apologized to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his players. That went a long way in defusing the situation.

Duke currently leads Clemson by seven early in the second half.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.