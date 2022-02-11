Video: Clemson Player Ejected After Dirty Foul On Duke’s Wendell Moore

The first half of tonight’s Duke–Clemson game was marred by a blatantly flagrant foul by Tigers guard David Collins on the Blue Devils’ Wendell Moore.

With three minutes left before halftime, Moore stole the ball from Collins and took off for a breakaway dunk. He finished the play, but Collins took his legs out as he dunked.

Moore wound up being submarined and landed hard on his back. Thankfully, he wasn’t seriously hurt and remained in the game.

For a split second, it looked like things might explode, but cooler heads prevailed. Both benches were hit with offsetting technical fouls, while Collins was assessed a flagrant 2 foul following review and ejected from the game.

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

To Collins’ credit, he did go over and apologized to Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his players. That went a long way in defusing the situation.

Duke currently leads Clemson by seven early in the second half.