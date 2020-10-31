Video: Clemson Football Star Ejected vs. Boston College

On Saturday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers hosted the Boston College Eagles in what was supposed to be a blowout win for Dabo Swinney and company.

However, just two days before the game was set to kick off, the Tigers received some bad news. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei got the start for Clemson. Through nearly four quarters of play, Boston College gave Clemson everything it could handle.

Trailing 32-28 late in the fourth quarter, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw what looked to be an interception. However, a penalty against Clemson gave the Eagles another chance.

Star pass rusher Xavier Thomas was flagged for a clear roughing the passer penalty on Jurkovec. But that’s not all.

Thomas was also called for targeting after he hit the Boston College quarterback near the head.

Here’s the play.

Xavier Thomas has been ejected for targeting and will also miss the 1st half next week @ #4 Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/0eNqUSC4BU — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) October 31, 2020

Thomas was ejected from the contest for the egregious error. Thankfully for the Tigers, the defense eventually forced a turnover on downs and Clemson has a chance to ice the game.

The bad news is that Thomas will miss the first half of the game against Notre Dame next weekend. Because the foul happened in the second half, by rule, a player is suspended for the first half of the next game.

Clemson holds a 32-28 lead with just over two minutes left.