Video: Crazy Pick-Six In The Cheez-It Bowl Tonight

The 2021 slate of bowl games has been riddled with blowout results and cancellations due to COVID-19. Thankfully, a single play in Wednesday’s night Cheez-It Bowl reminded fans why the sport’s postseason contests can be so entertaining.

In the third quarter of the matchup between No. 19 Clemson and Iowa State, Tigers defender Mario Goodrich completed one of the most bizarre pick-six’s of the season with a little help from Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy.

The play began with Purdy taking a snap and Iowa State on offense. The Cyclones quarterback dropped back before trying to fire off a pass off to his left side.

A Clemson defender got in front of the throw and batted the ball straight up into the air above a group of players. Purdy was the first to catch sight of the loose ball so he leapt up into the air to try and swat it to the ground.

The Iowa State QB miscalculated and ended up batting the ball straight to Goodrich. The Clemson cornerback reversed field and returned the interception all the way to the end zone for the Tigers second touchdown of the game.

Take a look at the strange sequence of events:

Clemson with the strangest pick six you will ever see thanks to Brock Purdy's lackluster volleyball skills 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PT7wdxMQk — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 30, 2021

Clemson took a 20-6 lead after the pick-six.

Goodrich demonstrated some impressive awareness to stick with the play long enough to come up with the interception. However, Purdy probably deserves most of the credit, or blame, for the giveaway.

The Iowa State quarterback’s first interception of the night dug his team into a deeper hole in the defensive struggle. He was able to bounce back relatively quickly with a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar in the fourth quarter.

[Yahoo Sports College Football]