Video: Dabo Swinney Gives Epic Pregame Speech At Fiesta Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known as one of the best motivators in college football. The Tigers coach is constantly finding new ways to motivate his players. Given the high stakes of tonight’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Swinney came prepared to deliver an epic pregame speech.

The Clemson coach instructed his players to stick to what they’ve done all year to get them to this point. By sticking to their identity, the Tigers are hopeful they’ll advance to the national championship.

“They can prepare for a month for what we do, but they cannot prepare for who I know we are,” Swinney said, via ACC Network. “Everybody understand that? So you be who we are. Let’s played the best four quarters we’ve played all year tonight. Everybody got that? … This is just the next step and you’ve got to walk it out. … Get that eye of the tiger and you put that heart of a champion on full display tonight.”

Check out the full speech in the tweet below.

Clemson is without a doubt fired up for tonight’s playoff contest after this speech. We’ll see if the Tigers are able to follow Swinney’s instructions against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State-Clemson is currently airing on ESPN.