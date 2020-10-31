Video: Dabo’s Reaction To Clemson’s Win Is Going Viral

Dabo Swinney is no stranger when it comes to celebrating big wins. Clemson football’s victory over Boston College Saturday afternoon doesn’t necessarily classify as marquee, but it will go down as memorable.

The top-ranked Tigers were on the verge of getting ran off the field by Phil Jurkovec and the Boston College Eagles Saturday afternoon. The Eagles took a 28-13 lead at halftime, exposing plenty of holes in the Tigers defense.

But Clemson stormed back in the second half, thanks to the arm of DJ Uiagalelei and legs of Travis Etienne. The Tigers rattled off 21 unanswered points in the second half, all while holding Boston College scoreless, to complete the comeback on Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson shouldn’t have struggled as much of the Tigers did against a mediocre Boston College team. But that isn’t stopping Swinney from celebrating the stunning comeback win. His reaction to the win has since gone viral. Take a look below.

DABO TURNT IN THE LOCKER ROOM RN 🚨 (via @DJUiagalelei) pic.twitter.com/AIgAx6sMpr — Overtime (@overtime) October 31, 2020

Of course, some college football fans are questioning the major celebration. After all, the Tigers should’ve blown out the Eagles, but it was much closer than anyone expected.

Unfortunately for Swinney and the Tigers, they’ve become the enemy of the general college football population. Fans will be rooting hard for Clemson football’s demise for the rest of the season.

Clemson football may have won Saturday’s game. But the Tigers appear beatable for the first time in years, which is splendid news for teams like Alabama and Ohio State.