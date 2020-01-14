Video: Incredible Angle Of Tee Higgins’ Brutal Truck Stick

The LSU-Clemson national championship game is shaping up to be a classic. In a battle of two explosive offenses, Clemson has out-muscled its way to a slim lead in the second quarter.

If there was any question as to which team would win the strength and physicality matchup, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have answered the call in a big way so far.

Look no further than Clemson WR Tee Higgins’ 36-yard reverse TD run. The 6-foot-4 receiver exploded in the open field before lowering the boom on a LSU defender’s wimpy tackle.

Higgins straight-up bullied his way to the end-zone here.

This angle of Tee Higgins’ truck stick 🤭 (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/oc1NAmDiNB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020

If there’s any way to make a statement in a game of this magnitude, this is it. Higgins sent a massive statement to the LSU secondary on this touchdown run.

A receiver with Higgins’ size, explosiveness and strong hands is so tough to come by. But it seems Swinney and the Tigers have a multitude of riches at the receiver position each and every year.

If Clemson can continue to get Higgins the ball in space, the LSU defense is in some trouble. The elite Clemson receiver is one of the best in all of college football.

Tune into ESPN to catch the rest of the National Championship Game. Clemson currently leads LSU 17-14 in the second quarter.