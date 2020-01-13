The trash talking between LSU and Clemson fans has been going on for a while now, but it looks like the SEC champs might have gotten the last word.

During ESPN’s College GameDay, the broadcast picked up an LSU fan’s sign that has quickly gone viral.

The sign depicts Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with a corndog that says “LSU” getting moved in and out of his mouth.

It may or may not be NSFW, so use your best judgment before putting it on your screen:

That sign has been making the rounds in New Orleans leading up to the game.

BTW, here's what the sign looks like up close: pic.twitter.com/tfCsMsdHfm — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 13, 2020

Game. Set. Match. At least as far as College GameDay signs are concerned.

This is Swinney’s fifth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, and the fourth time in five years that his team is in the national title game.

LSU fans may have won the trash talk game, but the game they play on the field will probably be more important to Clemson fans when all is said and done.