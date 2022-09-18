Video Of Dabo Swinney Saturday Night Going Viral

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Way before he was winning championships as the head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney played wide receiver at Alabama.

Swinney cracked the roster as a walk-on, and even 30 years later, he still has some of the athleticism that enabled him to suit up for the Crimson Tide.

Prior to Clemson's game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, video of Dabo sprinting down the hill into Death Valley went viral.

The 52-year-old ball coach was moving pretty well.

After Dabo's entrance, the Tigers made it look easy on the field, routing Louisiana Tech 48-20 to move to 3-0 on the season.

The schedule is about to get tougher though for Clemson, with matchups against ranked foes Wake Forest and NC State on the horizon.