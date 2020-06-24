Video: Trevor Lawrence Breaks Driver While Hitting Tee Shot

Trevor Lawrence has already pretty much mastered the sport of college football. Golf, however, is a different matter.

Like many athletes, Lawrence likes to hit the links in his spare time. Golf is a wonderful, but frustrating, game, as Lawrence was reminded once again recently.

On Monday, video surfaced of the projected No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft teeing up on an undisclosed course. As soon as Lawrence makes contact with the ball, he and his companions realize things didn’t work out as planned.

The head of the driver snaps clear off and flies in the opposite direction of the ball. Credit to Lawrence: he handled the situation well and wasn’t afraid to laugh at his own expense.

Trevor Lawrence is looking for a new driver, can anyone help? pic.twitter.com/j0ZMUQ4TJp — Red Figure Golf (@redfiguregolf) June 22, 2020

Hey, if you golf long enough, you’re bound to break a club or two, either accidentally or out of frustration. Lawrence will be able to joke about this moment for a long time.

As for the gridiron, Lawrence and his Clemson teammates are the likely favorites to win the national title this season. The Tigers lost the national championship game to LSU last year after winning it all against Alabama two years ago.

In two seasons, Lawrence has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and 66 touchdowns. There’s a reason why he’s one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy this season and to be drafted No. 1 overall in 2021.