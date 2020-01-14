The Clemson Tigers are off to a terrific start in the National Championship Game. After four straight punts to start the contest, Clemson got on the board with a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Lawrence has been an explosive weapon in the Tigers’ running game. He displayed that ability against Ohio State in the semi-final. The Clemson QB is utilizing his legs once again on Monday night.

After scoring on a one-yard quarterback keeper in the first quarter, Lawrence had a quick celebration. The Clemson quarterback blew a subtle kiss to the LSU fans.

This is one way to celebrate a rushing touchdown.

Clemson has certainly sent an early statement to the LSU Tigers Monday night.

Joe Burrow and the Tigers have struggled to get going on offense. But after a few successful drives, Burrow got back to his usual self.

LSU responded with a 52-yard bomb, from Burrow to WR Ja’Marr Chase, to tie the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

It’s taken both offenses a few drives to find a groove. But it appears both Clemson and LSU are figuring things out on the offensive side of the ball.

As for both defenses, there’s going to have to be constant adjusting to try and slow down the opponent.

One thing’s for sure – this quarterback battle is shaping up to be everything we expected.