Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Memorial Stadium as the Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons huddle during their football game on October 7, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd.

Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech.

A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches at each other in the stands.

Thankfully, the two were eventually separated from each other. The final result could've been much worse if they weren't.

Here's a video of the fight from Monday night's game:

As for the actual game, Clemson defeated Georgia Tech by a final score of 41-10.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Will Shipley had an impressive performance considering he just had 10 carries. He finished the night with 42 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Clemson will be back in action this Saturday against Furman. Hopefully, another fight doesn't break out in the stands.