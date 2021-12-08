Earlier this week, it was announced that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is a candidate to become the next football coach for the Duke Blue Devils. Well, it turns out they’re not the only ACC team interested in Elliott.

According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, the Virginia Cavaliers are also making a run at Elliott for their head coaching vacancy.

“Virginia has returned its focus to Tony Elliott and the Clemson assistant would prefer that to interest from Duke,” Forde tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Nothing done, but this could accelerate today.”

Elliott has been an important assistant coach at Clemson for several years. He began his tenure there as a running backs coach before eventually becoming the team’s offensive coordinator.

Not only is Elliott responsible for Clemson’s success on offense for the past few years, he’s a really good recruiter.

Clemson has already lost Brett Venables this month, so losing Elliott would be yet another tough blow to its coaching staff.

On the other hand, Elliott has deserved the chance to show what he can do as a head coach. Virginia, meanwhile, is in dire need of a coach who can get the program back on the right track.

Over the last two seasons, Virginia owns an 11-11 record. It’s currently searching for the right coach to replace Bronco Mendenhall.