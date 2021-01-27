Watch: Amari Rodgers Is Dominating At The Senior Bowl

A number of players have stood out at the 2021 Senior Bowl today. But few are dominating the game quite like Amari Rodgers.

NFL analysts are raving about Rogers after one particular move he made at the Senior Bowl. On the play in question, he torched a cornerback on an inside release, getting significant separation on a huge gain.

Per 247Sports, Rodgers boasts sub-4.5 speed and measured 5-foot-9.5 and 211 pounds. But the separation skills are where he really shines.

Given that there won’t be a proper NFL Scouting Combine next month, any footage taken between now and the Draft in April will be invaluable to boosting their draft stock. Take a look here:

Amari Rodgers played in 52 games for Clemson and caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ranks sixth in Tigers history in receptions.

As a senior, Rodgers had a career-high 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the team in each category as Clemson won the ACC title and reached the College Football Playoff.

But despite being the top receiver on one of college football’s best teams, he doesn’t exactly rank among the top receiver prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some boards don’t have him in their top 100 prospects

However, one big performance at the Senior Bowl could wind up being the difference in which day Rodgers gets drafted.

How much did Amari Rodgers help his draft stock today?