What Everyone Said About Trevor Lawrence After The Jets’ Win

Through 13 games, the New York Jets did everything they could to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But game No. 14 was different.

New York, 0-13 on the season coming into today’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, secured their first win of the season.

The Jets upset the Rams, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. New York is now tied for the worst record in the NFL with Jacksonville, but the Jaguars have the tiebreaker.

Here’s the updated NFL Draft order:

1. Jaguars: 1-13

2. Jets: 1-13

3. Bengals: 2-10-1

4. Panthers: 4-10

5. Falcons: 4-10 Two weeks to go… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2020

Lawrence, the sure-fire No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could be heading to Jacksonville. The Jaguars will secure the top selection with losses in their final two games. Jacksonville has games remaining against the Bears and the Colts.

Jets fans realizing could miss out on Trevor Lawrence 😳 @SportsNation pic.twitter.com/mtUPFIleW3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 21, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Jets fans are not happy with the win – at all.

“The New York Jets should be destroyed. Every last stitch of uniform, logo, equipment, office supplies, the practice facility, every last molecule of the team. Vaporized. We have to start again,” Jets fan Sean Fennessey tweeted.

The New York Jets should be destroyed. Every last stitch of uniform, logo, equipment, office supplies, the practice facility, every last molecule of the team. Vaporized. We have to start again. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) December 20, 2020

Colin Cowherd, meanwhile, suggests the Jets could hold onto Sam Darnold and trade the No. 2 pick.

“Yes, you obviously draft Trevor Lawrence if you’re the Jets. But, if you could get a haul for Justin Fields?” he asked.

Yes, you obviously draft Trevor Lawrence if you’re the Jets. But, if you could get a haul for Justin Fields? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 20, 2020

It will be interesting to see what the Jets do if they land at No. 2 overall instead of No. 1. Justin Fields is considered by most to be the second-best quarterback prospect, but do you move on from Darnold from him?