Last week, Trevor Lawrence announced that he would throw for NFL teams earlier than expected because he needs to have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Now that his workout is over, we know what led him to that decision.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer actually made the suggestion to Lawrence that he should schedule a throwing session in February. That’s because it would give him enough time to be ready for training camp in the summer.

Had he waited until his pro day on March 11, Lawrence would’ve ran the risk of not being ready until August.

Meyer opened up to NFL Network’s Jane Slater about the conversation he had with Lawrence and why he’s so impressed with the Clemson product.

“I (told) him there are three choices. No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your (recovery) is getting near August, because it’s a five to six month injury. The second (choice), you can not throw. He’s probably a good enough player, he could’ve said ‘I’m not doing it,’ him and his agent. Or the third (choice), I said ‘Why don’t you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit? … And he said ‘Let’s go.’ That was it. Next thing I know, we’re here at a pro day that they put together (quickly). That’s a guy that loves football and is confident in his ability,” Meyer told Slater. #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to @SlaterNFL and detailed the decision by Trevor Lawrence to throw, then have left shoulder surgery with a 5-6 month recovery. "Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit?” More here: https://t.co/JvX7llmV98 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021 Lawrence certainly didn’t disappoint Meyer during his throwing session today, showcasing his incredible arm talent and athleticism. Prior to this week, Lawrence was considered by every NFL analyst to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. It’s safe to say his stock didn’t take a hit this Friday.