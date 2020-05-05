Will Shipley, Country’s No. 1 All-Purpose Back, Announces Commitment

The rich got richer Tuesday afternoon. Will Shipley, that nation’s top-rated all-purpose back, has announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound back is a 5-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The same recruiting score tabs Shipley as the No. 1 APB and 24th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle.

Shipley chose Clemson over other prominent programs including Notre Dame, Stanford, North Carolina and NC State. The North Carolina native cited achieving “greatness” as his primary reason for committing to the Tigers.

“This isn’t about me, it’s about the legacy I want to leave behind,” Shipley said. “I promised myself I would do whatever it takes to achieve greatness, to make my family proud. The journey has just begun. . . . Now, it is time for my decision. I am announcing my commitment to Clemson University.”

Swinney and the Tigers continue to recruit at an elite level. Clemson’s 2021 class is off to a terrific start with Shipley in the fold.

The all-purpose back is a 5-star for a reason. Shipley has elite speed and vision, enabling him to bounce runs to the outside and use his speed to gain an edge.

The 5-star all-purpose back is an ideal fit for the Clemson offense. Shipley’s career with the Tigers will be one to watch.