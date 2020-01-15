Clemson Starter Reveals Why He Didn’t Play In 1st Quarter vs. LSU

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was conspicuously absent from the start of Monday night’s National Championship Game. He wound up entering in the second quarter, and finished the game with two tackles.

Thomas was a former five-star recruit, and the No. 3 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

He’s not a huge game changer just yet for Clemson, finishing his sophomore campaign with 27 tackles (8 TFL), and two sacks, though he didn’t bring down a quarterback after Week 2. He played in 12 games this season, starting eight. Still, the Tigers would’ve liked to have a full complement of players available for four quarters.

After the game, Xavier Thomas revealed to Clemson247 that he was suspended a quarter for unspecified “team disciplinary issue.” He didn’t go any further than that.

The true sophomore and former five-star told Clemson247 in the locker room following the game that he did not play early in the game due to a “team disciplinary issue.” Thomas did not expand upon reasoning beyond that. In place of Thomas, sophomores K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll saw an uptick of snaps at defensive end.

Ultimately, it probably didn’t have a huge impact on the game. The first quarter was the best that Clemson’s defense had, forcing LSU to punt on its first three possessions, and trapping the Tigers in a bad field position situation.

On the final LSU drive of the quarter, Joe Burrow found star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 52-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven. Clemson would score the next 10 points, but LSU rolled up 21 points in the second quarter to go up 28-17 at the half after trailing 17-7.

After an early Clemson touchdown in the second half, Ed Orgeron’s team rolled to a 42-25 title game win.

