Zaire Patterson, Elite 2021 DE, Commits To Clemson Over South Carolina, UNC

Clemson added to its already strong 2021 recruiting class this afternoon with a commitment from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson.

Patterson chose the Tigers over South Carolina and North Carolina. He also held offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn. Louisville and Georgia among others.

The No. 16 rising senior in the North Carolina and the No. 18 weak-side defensive end in the nation, Patterson is the 245th-overall recruit in the 2021 class. All of these ratings come from 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Patterson is the 13th commitment for Clemson in the 2021 cycle. The Tigers currently have pledges from 11 four-stars, along with five-star running back Will Shipley and three-star quarterback and baseball standout Bubba Chandler.

Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class currently ranks first in the ACC and No. 3 in the country.

A 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete, Patterson’s 247Sports Scouting Report compares him to former Mississippi State star and current Washington Redskins defensive end Montez Sweat. Sweat was a first-round pick for the ‘Skins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Long, athletic frame with a great burst off the edge. Can play OLB in a 3-4 or defensive end in a 4-3,” writes 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. “Rare to see a player with his length be as comfortable as he is playing in space or dropping in coverage. Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid to high round NFL draft pick.”