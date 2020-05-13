4-Star DE Zaire Patterson Sets Commitment Date

We’re getting close to a decision for four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson. The Winston Salem, NC native is coming off the board in just a few weeks.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have Patterson ranked No. 304 in the class. He’s the No. 18 weakside defensive end, and the No. 17 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina.

Last month, Patterson put out his top eight schools. It is a strong list, with an SEC bent. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and South Carolina are finalists to land him. On Tuesday, he announced that the decision is coming on May 26.

There is no great indication as to where he’ll end up. 247 has a pair of predictions on its crystal ball. Both have him heading to Clemson.

Committing on May 26th ‼️🙏🏾 — Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) May 12, 2020

In total, Patterson has 22 offers. Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech are among the schools that didn’t make the cut.

247Sports analyst Gregg Biggins is pretty bullish on how Zaire Patterson projects moving forward through college and into the NFL. “Rare to see a player with his length be as comfortable as he is playing in space or dropping in coverage,” he wrote in his prospect evaluation. “Projects as an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid to high round NFL draft pick.”

We’ll find out where he’s heading in just under two weeks.