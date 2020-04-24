ACC Commissioner Discusses Options For 2020 College Football Season

Each day that passes without a resolution to the pandemic or the quarantine period decreases the chances of us having college football in 2020.

That fact weighs heavily on ACC commissioner John Swofford, who spoke to David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch today. Over the course of the interview, Swofford revealed some important issues being addressed as the season approaches.

Swofford said that “everything is on the table” as far as college football goes. He said that the conference is looking into delaying the season until 2021, and even reducing the number of games. The option to play games with limited fans or completely without fans is also being discussed. But Swofford also made it clear that the ACC cannot compromise player safety.

Swofford feels that the conference will need at least six weeks of preparation time before they can feel comfortable starting a season. Ultimately, the ACC commissioner feels that the ongoing pandemic has put life “in perspective” and feels that college athletics can be a part of bringing us all back together.

3. "Everything on the table" for start of college football, including delay until early 2021. But can not compromise player safety. 4. Does not rule out games with minimal/no fans. — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) April 24, 2020

Swofford: "There are so many [people] hurting. It really puts life in perspective and our place in it in perspective. But I do think college athletics will be an important part of … coming back together, when the time is appropriate." — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) April 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted sports leagues all over the world and had varying effects on mobility throughout the United States.

If and when there’s a return to some kind of normalcy, sports will be a welcome sight – no matter what form they take.

[David Teel]