College Football World Reacts To The ACC Schedule News

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Dabo Swinney links arms with safety Isaiah Simmons #11 and defensive back K'Von Wallace #12 of the Clemson Tigers during Tigers' traditional Face Off prior to their football game against the Syracuse Orange at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The ACC announced massive changes to its football schedule this Tuesday that'll go into effect in 2023.

This new scheduling model for the ACC features a 3-5-5 structure. Each team will play "three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road."

By adopting this model, the ACC will eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. All 14 schools will compete in one division.

"The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. "We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time."

The reactions to this announcement are mixed. There's some belief this will inspire other conferences to adopt a similar model.

Some people are happy about this change because it means the Coastal Division can no longer cruise to the ACC Championship.

Of course, there are plenty of arguments and debates being had about whether or not the primary opponents for each team are correct.

This new scheduling model for the ACC will be the talk of the college football world for at least the next few days.