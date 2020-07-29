Danny Kanell Reacts To The ACC’s 2020 Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the ACC announced its schedule for the upcoming football season and there was one notable change.

Earlier this offseason, the ACC announced it would play a conference-only schedule. However, there was one important caveat – Notre Dame would be involved as well.

Speculation on how the season would play out and how involved Notre Dame would be ran wild. Well, this afternoon, the ACC confirmed the Fighting Irish will be a full member for the 2020 football season.

Instead of seeing two different divisions, the ACC announced it will move forward with a system that mirrors the Big 12. Notre Dame has a full slate of ACC games as well.

That’s good news according to college football analyst Danny Kanell. He thinks both of those changes should be permanent.

“Best news today out of ACC for 2020 season is this: Norte Dame is a full member. No divisions. Both need to become permanent,” Kanell said on Twitter.

No divisions. Both need to become permanent — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 29, 2020

The league also announced the Fighting Irish will be eligible to play for the conference title.

“Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game,” the ACC said in a statement.

In arguably the biggest game of the season for the ACC, Notre Dame hosts Clemson. That could be a preview of the ACC Championship Game as well.