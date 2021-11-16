The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Duke Basketball Players Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

A general view of Duke's basketball court.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: A general view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Less than a week after its season opener, Duke’s basketball team received troubling news involving two of its players.

According to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, Duke guard Michael Savarino, who happens to be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for driving while impaired. Star freshman Paolo Banchero was also involved in this incident. He was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

The report from Wiseman says the arrest was made in Orange County at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. The arrests were handled by the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Coach K has already issued a statement on this situation. He said any further action or discipline will be determined by Duke’s athletic director.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino’s court date for his DWI charge is currently set for Dec. 9. Banchero, meanwhile, has a Dec. 8 court date.

It’s unclear if Banchero and Savarino will be allowed to play on Tuesday night against Gardner-Webb. Banchero’s absence would certainly hurt the Blue Devils. He’s averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season.

Duke should have an update on Banchero and Savarino before tipoff tonight.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.